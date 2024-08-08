Dodge Charger Daytona EV: how its fake V8 sound works

Over the past twenty years, the Dodge Charger has become famous for its aggressive design, exceptional performance, and particularly its powerful V8 engine. With the unveiling of the Charger Daytona EV in March, this new electric model has demonstrated important characteristics that recall the legendary muscle car.

Its angular appearance and a maximum power of 670 HP do not betray the tradition of a name and brand that has always guaranteed excitement and brutal acceleration. The sound of the Charger Daytona remained to be discovered, given that the 2022 prototype boasted a “Fratzonic chamber exhaust” that promised intense sound despite being an electric motor. The answer came in recent days thanks to a teaser video.

Dodge Charger Daytona: here’s how the electric motor sound is generated

Dodge shared a video on social media showing a production Charger Daytona passing through a tunnel, offering a preview of the sound that will characterize the vehicle once it’s available on the market. As expected, although the roar is synthetic, it surprisingly resembles the sound of a V8 engine.

This sound effect, obviously artificial, is generated by the previously mentioned Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust. Dodge hasn’t provided specific details on how this system works yet, but it’s known to use two passive radiators to create a sound that grows with the vehicle’s speed. The prototype, in fact, was capable of producing up to 126 decibels, but it’s not certain whether the production model will reach such an impressive level for its roar.

In any case, Dodge, with its system attempting to reproduce the sound of the past, could come into conflict with noise regulations that have been introduced in some cities, for example New York. From the video published by the American brand, the “exhaust roar” seems quite convincing. Without knowing the context of the video, we might even be fooled into thinking it comes from a gasoline car with the classic V8 engine. The roar also lets you hear a subtle high-pitched whine when the Charger Daytona accelerates, which recalls both the sound of electric motors and that of a supercharger. Being an electric vehicle, there’s also a Stealth mode that deactivates the Fratzonic system.