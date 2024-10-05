Auto World unveils Ram 1500 Rebel 2023 range in 1:64 scale

For all the great lovers of pickup trucks and off-road adventures, Auto World has presented a very interesting offer to bring into their homes. It is in fact the creation of two miniature gems that represent the essence of such a beloved model as Ram 1500 Rebel 2023. These special editions that have been recreated are Havoc and Lunar, true must-haves in any collection.

Havoc and Lunar Ram 1500 Rebel 2023 range in 1:64 scale

The Auto World company has once again confirmed itself as a great reference point for car enthusiasts who also have a particular weakness for miniature models. This time in fact, the company wanted to present and celebrate the spirit of adventure and performance of pickup trucks by creating a model of the Ram 1500 Rebel 2023. Havoc and Lunar are the two editions that have been created, using maniacal attention to every single detail, to the point of jaw-dropping realism. Both versions, belong to the renowned Premium Series 2024 and are faithful 1:64 scale reproductions of the Ram 1500 Rebel Crew Cab 4×4.

The Havoc, engineering in miniature

Speaking of the Havoc Edition, it is easy to notice its Baja Yellow livery and black accents, a style that perfectly represents the off-road soul of the original model. The ‘real’ car in question features aggressive lines, large 18-inch wheels and a functional hood that hides the powerful 5.7-liter HEMI V8 engine with Mopar’s Ram AirFlow intake system. Equipment that turns the car into a diamond for off-roading. Every detail, from the Goodyear Wrangler tires to the carefully reproduced interior, is a tribute to the majesty of the Ram 1500 Rebel.

The Lunar, elegance and power to scale

Instead, for those who prefer a much more refined style, but at the same time still imposing, we find the Lunar Edition version, which provides a viable and sophisticated alternative with its Ceramic Grey livery. Also in this case, Auto World has been able to perfectly represent the essence of the original model, producing a model that, although it has maintained an elegant appearance, has managed not to give up the performance and robustness that distinguish the Ram 1500 Rebel.

The bodies were obviously reproduced in metal, or working tailgates and the wheels fitted with tires sculpted to perfection. All are strong almost “real” features that make these models true collector’s items. So, then again, every detail, starting from the Rebel graphics on the hood to the Goodyear Wrangler tire treads, has been reproduced with great care, creating both a first-rate visual and tactile experience.

So with this new line of models, Auto World does not want to limit itself to just creating simple toys. The work that the company performs is to create real mini works of art, which despite being models, are equally capable of arousing emotions from collectors. To obtain the Ram 1500 Rebel 2023 Havoc and Lunar Edition models simply go to major dealers, or via computer enter online at the official Auto World store, where you can purchase them at a price of $9.99 each.