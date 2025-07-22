Audi’s biggest SUV yet: here’s what we know about the Q9

After years without a true full-size luxury SUV, Audi is finally stepping into the spotlight with its most ambitious high-rider to date: the all-new Audi Q9. This upcoming model will sit at the top of Audi’s SUV lineup and is expected to directly challenge heavyweights like the Mercedes GLS, BMW X7, and Cadillac Escalade.

Prototypes of the Q9 have been spotted multiple times during testing. While earlier sightings were mistakenly thought to be the next-gen Q7, newer spy shots reveal a completely new vehicle. These latest test mules feature production-ready elements, sparking a wave of speculative renderings from digital artists.

One of the Q9’s standout design features will be its split headlight setup, a growing trend in luxury SUVs. The main beams will sit below slim LED daytime running lights, flanking a massive front grille. Unlike early renderings that made it look like an “oversized Tiguan” with Audi styling cues, the final design is expected to resemble a larger, bolder Q7 with an even more commanding presence.

Out back, the Q9 will likely sport unique taillights and a reworked rear bumper. The license plate will probably be positioned lower, and the real prototype’s large reflectors suggest a different lower bumper design than what we’ve seen in renderings. Underpinning the Q9 is the PPC (Premium Platform Combustion) architecture.

It’s expected to offer a mix of gasoline and diesel engines, many with mild-hybrid support. A plug-in hybrid variant, or possibly several, may combine a turbocharged four-cylinder engine with an electric motor. An SQ9 performance model is also rumored, targeting the Alpina XB7 and Mercedes GLS 63, potentially powered by a twin-turbo V8 that could feature some level of electrification.

Release date? Audi has yet to make anything official. However, industry rumors suggest a 2026 launch, likely making the Q9 a 2027 model year vehicle. Expect it to be available in the US, where it will aim to steal market share from top-tier American SUVs like the Escalade.