Audi Q8 emerges as brand’s most reliable luxury SUV

Audi recently landed near the bottom of J.D. Power’s 2025 vehicle reliability survey, and it ranked dead last in the Initial Quality Study. In other words, Audi isn’t exactly winning awards for dependability right now. But if you’re in the market for a premium German family SUV, the Audi model can you trust on is the Q8, that has proven to be the brand’s most dependable SUV, according to CarBuzz.

While its coupe-style sloped roofline might not appeal to every buyer, its mechanical reliability helps it rise above its siblings. Introduced in 2018 as a sportier spin on the Q7, the Q8 shares many components with its more conventional counterpart, simplifying parts sourcing and maintenance.

Under the hood, the Q8 comes (over the electric version) standard with the 3.0L V6 55 TFSI engine, a powertrain praised across the Audi lineup for its consistency and durability. The decision to ditch the less reliable 2.0L 45 TFSI four-cylinder (still found in the Q7) works in the Q8’s favor.

While the Q8 isn’t immune to issues, these are relatively rare. Notably, the 2021 model year had the highest number of recalls, though most have since been addressed. More recent Q8s, especially 2024 and 2025 models, have shown strong reliability, with just two minor complaints logged by the NHTSA, both related to airbags.

The EA839 V6 engine, paired with an 8-speed Tiptronic transmission and a 48V mild-hybrid system, offers solid performance and moderate fuel economy (EPA-rated 19 MPG combined). Inside, the Q8 is packed with tech, from dual infotainment screens to Bang & Olufsen audio (on Premium Plus and Prestige trims). While the multiple displays might overwhelm some, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto help simplify the interface.

About trims and prices, there are Premium ($74,400), Premium Plus ($78,500) and Prestige ($82,500). All trims share the same V6 powertrain and 21-inch wheels, but higher trims add premium features like four-zone climate control, 360-degree cameras, massaging seats, and adaptive air suspension. The available Black Optic Package adds sporty dark exterior accents, and a tow hitch option offers up to 7,700 lbs of towing capacity.