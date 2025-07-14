Jeep unveils two new special edition Wagoneer versions

Jeep Wagoneer Limited: Premium features at a great value . Jeep Wagoneer Super: Grand Wagoneer goods come to Wagoneer

The new Jeep Wagoneer Limited and Wagoneer Super

July 11, 2025 , Auburn Hills, Mich. – The Jeep Wagoneer introduces two limited-run models, both with a defined customer in mind – the new Jeep Wagoneer Limited and Wagoneer Super. The two new models join the previously announced Wagoneer Overland Special Edition, the most capable Wagoneer in the lineup.

The Jeep Wagoneer Limited

The Jeep Wagoneer Limited is perfect for the value-conscious customer ready to step into a full-size SUV only the Jeep brand can create. Wagoneer Limited, based on the Series II trim, introduces new design cues to the Wagoneer name, including:

Body-color fender flares

Chrome exterior badging

Black lower front and rear fascias

Unique 22-inch wheels

In addition to an elevated design, the Wagoneer Limited packages a host of features for those that expect more from their full-size SUV. Standard equipment includes:

Power side steps

Power-folding second and third rows

A tri-pane sunroof

Surround View Camera

Wagoneer Limited starts at $76,535 (including destination), with these features previously unavailable on the Series II trim.

The Jeep Wagoneer Super

Borrowing a name from the Wagoneer’s past, the Jeep Wagoneer Super is elevated and upscale, without a luxury price tag. This special edition introduces a number of features from the Grand Wagoneer, previously unavailable for the Wagoneer nameplate. These premium elements include:

Exclusive, 22-inch machined, black aluminum wheels

A two-tone black painted roof

Body color fender flares

Black-finished power side steps

Carbide headlights

A full trim black-out package, including badging and black grille rings

Inside, some of Grand Wagoneer’s most luxurious touches make their way to Wagoneer at a value:

A class-exclusive McIntosh 19-speaker premium audio system

Tri-pane panoramic sunroof

Premium soft-touch wrapped finish across the Wagoneer Super’s interior

The Wagoneer Super package bundles these numerous premium touches at a $3,000 value with an MSRP of $82,535 (including destination).

All Jeep Wagoneer models, including these new limited-edition models, are available in short- or long-wheelbase configurations. All Wagoneers also come standard with the Jeep brand’s powerful and efficient 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged Hurricane inline-six engine, which makes 420 horsepower and 468 lb-ft of torque. Wagoneer is also capable of towing up to 10,000 pounds standard to ensure the right tools – and toys – come with customers for the adventure ahead.

Both Wagoneer special edition models are open for orders now.