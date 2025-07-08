The Audi TT is coming back: this time, the design icon is electric

The Audi TT has never been just another sports car. Since its launch in 1998, it brought something radically different to the table, first of all a new vision of what a coupe could be. Inspired by the clean lines of Bauhaus design, the TT stood out with its minimalist curves and surprisingly lively performance.

Over the years, the Audi TT evolved with sharper edges, turbocharged engines, and all-wheel drive capability, even going onto races. Through every iteration, it stayed true to its roots. We’re talking about a well-balanced, visually striking sports car that delivered driving fun. After three generations and more than 660,000 units sold, Audi ended production of the TT in 2023, leaving in tears many lovers of the Four Rings badge, closing the chapter with models like the TT RS and the special Final Edition. For many enthusiasts, it felt like the end of an era. But Audi isn’t leaving this icon in the melancholia.

The Audi TT is set for a comeback. And it won’t just be a nostalgic revival. Audi aims to redefine what the TT stands for in the age of EV performance. Backed by the Volkswagen Group’s new SSP platform designed for high-performance electric vehicles, the next-generation TT promises blistering speed and driving dynamics that live up to its legendary name.

Design chief Massimo Frascella, known for his deep respect for the original TT’s Bauhaus-inspired style, will lead the new look, bringing heritage and innovation together. Audi CEO Gernot Dollner has been vocal about the brand’s commitment to sporty vehicles, stating that a car like the TT remains “part of Audi’s DNA” even as the brand shifts to electrification.

Spy shots have already surfaced, showing disguised prototypes that hint at an entirely new undercarriage, possibly hiding within the body of a Porsche 718 Boxster electric. But subtle differences suggest something uniquely Audi is taking shape beneath the surface.

Expected to debut by the end of the decade, the all-electric Audi TT will offer rear (and all) wheel drive setups, 800-volt charging for ultra-fast top-ups, and a scalable performance range, possibly reaching close to 1,000 HP in “extreme” versions.

While base models will likely stay well below supercar pricing, performance variants will command a premium. With a concept car rumored to debut in late 2025, maybe at the Munich Motor Show, production is expected to start around 2027, with customer deliveries beginning by 2028. The Audi TT’s story isn’t over.