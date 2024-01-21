Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio vs Audi R8 vs Porsche Cayman GTS: who wins the drag race?

In the world of supercars, speed challenges between iconic models are always filled with adrenaline and spectacle. Recently, we had the chance to witness a series of thrilling duels, captured in a video by KaRace that showcases the pure essence of automotive competition. In this article, we will explore two breathtaking challenges: the Audi R8 V10 Plus versus the Porsche Cayman GTS, and the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio against the R8. The first duel featured a showdown between an R8 V10 Plus and a Cayman GTS. The race was incredibly tight, with both cars demonstrating their impressive capabilities.

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio: the sports sedan challenges the Audi R8 V10 Plus

Initially, the Porsche had an advantage thanks to a better start reaction, but the supercar from the four-ring brand quickly made up ground. The result was extremely close, with a victory for the R8, but only by a whisker.

This comparison highlighted the extraordinary performance of both cars. The Porsche Cayman GTS, with its agility and responsiveness, and the Audi R8 V10 Plus, with its raw power and lightning-fast acceleration, provided a fascinating spectacle.

The second drag race pitted the Giulia Quadrifoglio against the same R8 V10 Plus. This time, the race took place in “Roly 50” mode, starting from a constant speed of 50 km/h.

Despite the Alfa being a sports sedan with notable performance, it couldn’t keep up with the German supercar in this instance. The Audi R8 once again demonstrated its superiority in terms of acceleration and speed.

However, the Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio left its mark with its elegant design and its unique black paint that shines under direct sunlight. Although it couldn’t outperform the German in this challenge, it still proved to be a worthy and fascinating competitor.