Audi considers a Mercedes G-Class rival as new render previews rugged SUV

Audi is considering entering the luxury off-road segment, a market that has so far remained largely outside its traditional range. In March 2026, the German automaker confirmed that it was evaluating a flagship SUV capable of challenging the Mercedes-Benz G-Class. Such a model would mark a major change for a brand that has largely relied on its Allroad variants to express its off-road ambitions. A rendering created by Nikita Chuyko for Kolesa imagines what the future model could look like.

Audi considers Mercedes G-Class rival as render previews future off-road SUV

The project applies the design language introduced by the Concept C, and later brought to production by the Nuvolari sports car with an engine derived from the Lamborghini Temerario, to a tall and boxy body. Audi previously said that the concept would influence its future vehicles, and a rugged SUV could represent one of the most convincing applications of that styling direction.

The flat, geometric shapes seen on the Concept C and Nuvolari may look less natural on a low sports car, especially when compared with more harmonious models such as the TT and R8. On an off-roader, however, they appear more coherent. The render shows proportions similar to those of the Lexus GX, with an upright front end dominated by slim LED headlights, an almost square central grille, and two large dark air intakes.

The heavy-duty bumper, underbody protection, and two-tone wheels fitted with all-terrain tires further emphasize its off-road purpose. The roof follows a straight line toward the rear, reinforcing the impression of strength and solidity. At the back, the design includes LED taillights, an externally mounted spare wheel, and a diffuser that appears less integrated than the rest of the vehicle.

Scout could provide the technical foundation, giving Audi access to components and solutions developed for more demanding terrain. Such a connection could open the door to both a fully electric version and a range-extender configuration. Generous ground clearance would allow the SUV to tackle difficult trails, while locking differentials on both axles would strengthen its off-road credentials.

BMW has also joined the race for this segment and is developing a G-Class rival based on a heavily revised version of the X5’s CLAR platform. South Carolina could host production of both vehicles, with BMW assigning its model to the Spartanburg plant and Audi potentially using Scout’s Blythewood facility.

Audi has not yet approved the project, however, so the Kolesa images remain an independent interpretation with no official connection to the automaker.