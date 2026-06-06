Audi CEO hints at a Nuvolari Spyder with fewer than 499 units

The arrival of an open-top version of the Audi Nuvolari does not appear to be off the table, judging by the words of CEO Gernot Döllner. In a recent conversation with Top Gear, he appeared to leave the door open to a Spyder version built in even smaller numbers than the coupé. Audi recently unveiled the hybrid supercar, which will inherit the role once occupied by the R8. The coupé will be limited to 499 units, with first deliveries expected next year.

Audi Nuvolari Spyder, CEO hints at an even rarer version of the supercar

When asked whether the coupé would be followed by another 499 Nuvolari Spyder models, Döllner reportedly gave a negative answer at first. However, when asked whether that “no” referred to the existence of an open-top version or simply to the number of units, the manager smiled and replied with a brief “not 499.” That small clue was enough to suggest that a roadster could actually enter production, probably in an even more limited run.

If confirmed, the Nuvolari Spyder would become one of the rarest Audis ever produced, aimed at an even smaller group of collectors than the already exclusive coupé. The main question concerns the roof. The old R8 Spyder used a fabric soft top, while the recently shown Concept C featured a retractable hardtop. Given the stylistic similarities between the concept and the Nuvolari, Audi could adopt a similar solution for the production supercar. However, that would inevitably add weight, a sensitive issue on a plug-in hybrid already carrying a battery and three electric motors.

The Nuvolari coupé uses a minimalist carbon-fibre body and an unusually complex powertrain. At its centre sits a mid-mounted 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8, paired with a 7.3 kWh lithium-ion battery and three axial-flux electric motors. Total output reaches 987 hp, sent to the road through all-wheel drive. The car accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.6 seconds and exceeds 350 km/h at full speed. A possible Spyder would likely inherit most of this architecture, although the structural changes required for an open roof could affect weight, torsional rigidity and final performance.

In any case, the Nuvolari marks an important return for Audi to the supercar world, a segment the brand left after the R8 went out of production. A Spyder version produced in even smaller numbers would strengthen the model’s position as a collector-focused flagship.