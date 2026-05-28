Audi R8 revival rumors point to an Italian engine

Audi CEO Gernot Döllner has fueled speculation about a possible return of the R8 by openly praising the new hybrid V8 from the Lamborghini Temerario and described it as an exceptional engine capable of reaching 10,000 rpm. The statement does not amount to a formal announcement, but it is hard to ignore given the rumors that have surrounded a possible new generation of the brand’s supercar for months. The R8 left the lineup and created a gap in Audi Sport’s range, one the brand does not seem ready to treat as permanent.

Audi R8 could return with Lamborghini Temerario hybrid V8 power

The second-generation R8 shared its architecture and V10 engine with the Lamborghini Huracán. That technical relationship allowed both cars to spread development costs while using the same engineering base within the Volkswagen Group.

Applying the same logic to the Temerario would allow Audi to bring back a supercar without bearing the full cost of developing one from scratch. It could use a hybrid powertrain already designed to meet upcoming emissions rules while still delivering performance worthy of the segment.

Rolf Michl, head of Audi Sport, has confirmed that the brand is evaluating the feasibility of a new generation. In the past, rumors pointed to a possible debut around 2027.

However, any R8 based on the Temerario would need to differ significantly from the Lamborghini to justify its existence. Audi would need to give it its own design, dynamic tuning and driving character, more aligned with Audi Sport tradition than with the more extreme approach.

Audi has not provided details on timing, technical specifications or styling direction. Still, the combination of Döllner’s comments and Michl’s confirmation that Audi is studying the project suggests the idea has reached a more advanced internal evaluation stage than it had a few months ago.

The availability of a high-performance hybrid V8 already developed within the group could become the enabling factor that turns a recurring rumor into an industrially sustainable project.