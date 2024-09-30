Approved patent for 3-speed gearbox for electric vehicles for Stellantis

The electric cars in these last few months have been advancing in the market at a rather fast pace. Regardless, one doubt that has remained until now is that they are only equipped with a single speed gear. In this connection, the Stellantis Group has decided to get involved again in the innovative field to advance further in this area that is so important to the ecosystem. It comes in the form of a three-speed transmission technology for electric cars, which could completely change the way these cars are driven.

This is because traditional single-speed electric transmission systems, while excelling in instantaneous torque delivery, show limitations in terms of efficiency at high RPMs and under prolonged load conditions. So the solution proposed by Stellantis, namely a three-speed transmission, is designed to optimize power management over a wide range of driving conditions. This patent that is now new and newly approved was originally filed in August 2023. Now, it was officially approved on September 17, 2024

Big news for electric cars

Automotive giant Stellantis is certainly at the forefront of electric mobility. Now, it has come up with yet another move that could redefine the concept of the zero-emission car. The technology we are talking about has come to be real through very detailed research and development work. In fact – as we anticipated earlier – this new patent was initially filed in August 2023. Now, it has been officially approved.

So, the Stellantis Group is trying at all costs to overcome the limitation of traditional electric cars, which are characterized by its unique driving speed. If this wholly innovative strategy succeeds, the next electric cars could enjoy great versatility and far superior performance.

Lack of versatility and efficiency in single-speed transmission

The electric vehicles we have been able to learn about so far on the market are certainly excellent in terms of acceleration and instantaneous torque. Despite their good features, what they lack is versatility and efficiency, problems that stem precisely from the single gear speed available for these vehicles. In fact, the single-speed transmission does not always succeed in maximizing power delivery in its various driving conditions. Therefore, this type of system could over time compromise the vehicle’s performance over long distances, as well as not being entirely suitable for off-road situations.

New three-speed gearbox

The new Stellantis three-speed gearbox was patented just recently, in September of this year. It was specifically designed by company specialists to solve the problems we have just discussed. It consists of a sophisticated system of planetary gears and clutches, thanks to which the gearbox becomes able to adapt the ratio of the transmission constantly. This enables the car to be energy efficient and also to be able to accelerate smoothly and powerfully in every single situation.

To try to better understand how the planetary gears of Stellantis’ new patented technology work, just use even a little imagination. Think of a small gear, which rotates around a central gear. Both only meshed to an outer wheel, and this configuration allows for variability in transmission ratios, generating compactness and great power density.

So how does the Stellantis three-speed gearbox work?

Precisely the most important part of the system is composed of three sets of planetary gears, whose working mechanism we have just explained. Each of them, performs a specific function within the system. The first set connects directly to the electric motor, providing the full torque available for the vehicle when starting from a standstill and also for maneuvers that take place slowly.

While the second set takes care of optimizing the transmission ratio for normal driving on the road, generating the perfect balance between the acceleration and efficiency phases. And finally, we find the third set that deals with maximizing the vehicle’s efficiency when used at high speed. With this set, a locked differential function is available, which improves the vehicle’s traction on slippery terrain.

Clutches found within the system, also work in perfect combination. In fact, they allow the shifting from one gear to the other very smoothly and in a very short time, without any interruption in the power transmission.

The benefits of the three-speed transmission

This new technology from Stellantis brings into play several advantages for vehicles that will be equipped with it. Starting with increased efficiency, in that the transmission ratio is definitely optimized according to the driving conditions in which it is used. Consequently, the three-speed transmission significantly reduces the vehicle’s energy consumption, increasing its range. Improvements also come in terms of performance, as acceleration will be much more powerful, as well as recovery will be more instantaneous, also improving the vehicle’s towing capacity.

In terms of versatility, on the other hand, this system is created to be ideal for both everyday urban driving and for longer journeys, perhaps even traveling on highways. This innovation makes electric cars much more versatile in general, becoming suitable for any situation. Finally, driving could also be particularly more fun. In fact, the driver will have the option of being able to choose the driving mode with this three-speed transmission, making driving more engaging.

The market introduction of the three-speed transmission for electric cars is definitely a great advancement for zero-emission mobility. An innovation that allows this kind of car to expand more with its new features.