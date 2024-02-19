Stellantis patents a two-speed gearbox for off-road electric vehicles

Stellantis has recently introduced a patent that captures attention and could bring significant benefits to future electric vehicles (EVs) like the Jeep Recon. This latest patent introduces a cutting-edge gearbox, specially designed to enhance performance and versatility during off-road adventures with electric propulsion. We’ll delve into the details of this innovative technology and its potential to revolutionize the off-road driving experience.

Stellantis patents a two-speed gearbox for electric vehicles

Off-road driving demands high and sustained torque, essential for tackling rough terrains. While vehicles with internal combustion engines (ICE) achieve this feature through additional gears in the transfer case, battery electric vehicles usually rely on single-speed transmissions.

Although single-speed transmissions are effective in delivering torque, they struggle to maintain the high levels of torque required for prolonged off-road excursions. While a higher gear ratio could compensate, it might compromise on-road performance and range. Recognizing this limitation, Stellantis’ newly patented gearbox is specifically designed for electric off-road vehicles, offering high and sustained torque capabilities without sacrificing on-road performance.

This gearbox serves as the pulsating heart for electric off-road vehicles, endowing them with the ability to easily tackle challenging terrains. In low-speed off-road mode, the gearbox achieves a reduction ratio of 3:1, thus providing the necessary torque to overcome steep slopes and navigate rough terrains. Conversely, in high-speed on-road driving mode, the gearbox operates with a 1:1 ratio, optimizing efficiency and performance for highway driving.

By integrating this advanced gearbox into Jeep models, drivers can expect unprecedented performance and versatility in electric off-road adventures. Whether conquering rocky trails or crossing muddy terrains, these vehicles will excel in every scenario, offering an exhilarating driving experience. Thanks to its two-speed functionality, independent clutch control, and enhanced mobility capabilities, this gearbox promises to boost the performance and versatility of Stellantis’ electric vehicles, especially under challenging off-road driving conditions.