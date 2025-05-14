Jeep Avenger to debut in Brazil in 2026: when will it arrive in the United States?

After a period of uncertainty regarding the possibility of launching Jeep Avenger in the Brazilian market, and after the appearance of some spy images that had fueled speculation, Jeep has made it official that its most compact SUV will be distributed throughout Brazil. The confirmation came in a significant context, during the celebrations for the ten years of the Stellantis plant in Goiana, in the state of Pernambuco, where production of the Jeep Renegade began in 2015.

Production of Jeep Avenger will begin in Brazil in 2026

According to Jeep, production of the new Jeep Avenger will begin in Brazil starting in 2026, and we expect sales to begin shortly after. “The model will complete the national Jeep range and will coexist in the market alongside Renegade, Compass, and Commander. With these four models produced locally, Jeep will be an even more important player in the Brazilian market in the coming years, with models recognized for their robustness, comfort, technology, and adventurous spirit,” stated the automaker.

The only concrete detail provided by Jeep about the future of the Avenger in Brazil concerns the start of production, scheduled for next year. The most immediate and logical hypothesis suggests that the small SUV will be assembled at the Goiana plant, the same where all Jeep models for the national market are born. However, the possibility that the Jeep Avenger destined for Brazil will be produced in a different facility cannot be ruled out.

The model should undergo some modifications compared to what Jeep has offered in Europe since the end of 2022, especially considering that the Avenger would have undergone tests with Brazilian customers without achieving great results due to interiors that were simpler than usual by Jeep standards in Brazil. Jeep Avenger is based on the same platform as models like the Peugeot 2008 and Citroën C3 Aircross: the CMP architecture. It is therefore possible that production will be concentrated in Porto Real, where C3, C3 Aircross, and, in the future, Basalt are currently produced. The Peugeot 2008 has changed location and is now produced in Argentina, freeing up space on the assembly line for what could be the first Jeep produced outside of Goiana.

In March, Stellantis filed patents for this model in the United States as well, another market where the compact SUV, currently available only in Europe, is expected to debut. From that moment on, there have been no details about the debut in this market, probably also due to Trump’s tariffs.