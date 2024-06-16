Announced the new models after the Panda to complete the Fiat range in 2025 and 2026

The Turin automaker recently unveiled the first images of the new Panda, expected to make its official debut on July 11, and took the opportunity to announce the arrival of two new models by 2026. These two new models, coming in 2025 and 2026, respectively, will be based on the same platform as the new Panda, namely the Stellantis Group’s STLA Small platform.

Two new models coming by 2026 and a new pickup truck for South America

Following its great success with the new Grande Panda, the Turin-based Stellantis brand plans to launch two new models by 2026 to complement the revamped citycar. These are a crossover and a coupe, both based on the Stellantis group’s STLA Small platform.

The first expected innovation is the new Fiat Multipla, which will make its market debut in 2025. It is a C-segment crossover, heir to the historic minivan, winking at families and out-of-town enthusiasts. From early rumors, the new Multipla is expected to have a length of about 4.4 meters and a modern, spacious design in line with market trends.

In 2026, however, it will be the turn of the new Fiat Fastback, a sports coupe derived from the Multipla. Still shrouded in mystery, this car could represent a first for the brand and attract the attention of a younger, more dynamic audience.

Apart from the two new models expected for the European market by 2026, Fiat plans to launch a new model specifically for South America. For Europe, Fiat is targeting a crossover and coupe derived from the platform of the new Panda. Both models will be available with thermal and electric engines, providing a range of about 400 km for the electric versions and excellent value for money. For South America, on the other part, an affordable pickup truck is planned, designed to meet the needs of a fast-growing market.

With these new models, Fiat aims to strengthen its global market presence, especially in the crossover and electric car segments. The objective is to offer quality cars that are attractively designed, technologically advanced, and competitively priced, in line with the tradition of the Turin-based brand, in short, to consolidate itself as an automotive brand capable of offering innovative and accessible mobility solutions to all customers around the world.