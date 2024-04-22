An exclusive Ferrari SF90 Spider sold at auction for over $1 million

Launched in 2019, the Ferrari SF90 Stradale has been an important model for the Maranello-based automaker from the very beginning. We are talking about the Prancing Horse’s first Plug-in Hybrid car, which was joined at the end of 2020 by a Spider variant. One of these has just been sold for over 1 million euros.

Ferrari SF90 Spider: an exclusive specimen sold at auction

Barrett-Jackson has auctioned off, without reserve, a special Ferrari SF90 Spider, a one-off slightly modified compared to the standard model. The model in question pays homage in its own way to the 1957 Ferrari 625 TRC, in Argento Nürburgring 101/C livery and three circular stickers bearing the number 11 on the doors and bonnet, with red interiors. The car is equipped with the original Ferrari V8 twin-turbo engine that delivers 780 hp at 7,500 rpm and 590 lb-ft of torque at 6,000 rpm.

A “stock” SF90 Spider costs just under 500,000 euros, but the model in question has about 180,000 euros of optional extras, as stated in the description provided by the auction house. The car is in fact equipped with red titanium brake calipers, 20-inch forged wheels, electrically adjustable seats, Premium Hi-Fi system, Apple CarPlay, HomeLink, Advanced Front-Camera, digital rear-view camera, and front and rear parking sensors. With just 305 km on the odometer, the special one-of-one from 2022 was sold for $1.1 million, or €1.03 million.

In recent weeks, other Ferraris have gone to auction for record prices. Among these is a collection of 44 cars worth over 30 million euros that includes dozens of modern and historic Ferraris. In addition to these, a rare Ferrari GTO has gone to auction for a figure close to 4 million dollars.