Ferrari GTO: a 1985 model from a prestigious collection is up for auction

Another auction featuring a four-wheeled jewel from a dream collection is being held in Toronto by RM Sotheby’s from May 31st to June 1st. It includes a 1985 Ferrari GTO. This car is being offered without a reserve price, and pre-auction estimates range from $3,750,000 to $4,000,000. The car to be sold is chassis number ZFFPA16B000052465, and it appears to be in impeccable condition. After all, we are talking about one of the most beloved Ferraris of all time.

Ferrari GTO: A rare celebrity-owned example up for auction

The successor to the F40 and the limited-edition supercars from the Maranello-based company, the Ferrari GTO was produced in 272 units starting in 1984. This year also marks its 40th anniversary. The car up for auction in Canada has Ferrari Classiche certification. The model was originally supposed to be built in 200 units: the number needed for homologation in Group B, for racing purposes that were later abandoned. However, in order not to disappoint some important customers, the management of the Italian car manufacturer decided to increase the number to 272 units. Even so, it remains an extraordinarily rare and fascinating object.

The car for sale, which belonged to a former celebrity, underwent a mechanical restoration in 2019 by a specialist in Italy. To date, the Ferrari GTO up for auction has accumulated 26,617 kilometers (16,534 miles). Having it in your garage would be a dream come true for anyone.

Power is provided by a 2855cc twin-turbo V8 engine, which delivers a maximum power output of 400 horsepower. The performance is top-notch, with a top speed of 305 km/h (189 mph). The 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) acceleration is achieved in 4.9 seconds, while it takes 21.7 seconds to reach a kilometer (0.62 miles). The car’s low weight of just 1160 kilograms (2557 lbs) empty, made possible by the extensive use of Kevlar, also contributes to its dynamic vigor.