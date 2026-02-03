What the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio must do to succeed

The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio will play a central role in the brand’s future. Alfa Romeo originally planned to launch it in 2025, but the company has pushed the debut back to 2028. Only in the coming months will the picture become clearer about when the second generation of the Biscione’s SUV will finally break cover. A key moment will arrive on May 21, when Antonio Filosa presents Stellantis’ new strategic plan and clarifies timing and industrial decisions related to Alfa Romeo. In the meantime, debate around the new Stelvio has intensified.

New Alfa Romeo Stelvio set to play a key role in the brand’s future

Reports suggest Alfa Romeo has revised the project far more deeply than earlier patents and spy photos had indicated. The changes go beyond simply adding combustion engines alongside electrified powertrains. Engineers and designers appear to have reworked the model’s overall concept, starting with its styling. Early design previews failed to convince a significant portion of enthusiasts, who felt the SUV had drifted away from the brand’s historical identity.

For that reason, one of the most anticipated aspects now concerns the project’s potential technical direction. If Alfa Romeo confirms the use of the Giorgio EVO platform, the Stelvio will return to a foundation widely praised for its dynamic balance and driving pleasure. The possibility of keeping some pure combustion-engine versions in the lineup, while not guaranteed, would also send a strong message to customers who still associate Alfa Romeo with a specific kind of driving feel.

Beyond the technical side, character will make the real difference. The new Stelvio must stand out clearly in the premium SUV landscape and avoid stylistic overlap with other models within the group. Alfa Romeo needs a distinctive design that stays true to the Biscione’s heritage while expressing sportiness and elegance without compromise. At the same time, a clear step forward in perceived quality and onboard technology will prove essential to strengthen the model’s credibility against increasingly aggressive rivals.

Alfa Romeo aims to expand its customer base without alienating loyal fans. To achieve that goal, the second-generation Stelvio must deliver performance, driving dynamics, and personality worthy of its name. After the brand abandoned a return to the E-segment, this SUV now stands as the flagship of the Alfa Romeo lineup.

For this reason, the future Quadrifoglio version will also carry strong symbolic weight. It must continue to embody the brand’s most emotional side while improving on what the current generation already offers. If the project meets these expectations, the new Stelvio could truly become one of the pillars of Alfa Romeo’s revival in the years ahead.