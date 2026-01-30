New Alfa Romeo Giulia: this design could be a worthy successor to the current model

The new Alfa Romeo Giulia will remain one of the cornerstones of the brand’s lineup in the years ahead, but drivers will need patience before seeing it on the road. The model will not debut before 2028, and for now, official information remains extremely limited. No spy photos have surfaced, no camouflaged prototypes have appeared, and Alfa Romeo has shared no concrete design previews. The only certainty is that the new Giulia will change significantly compared to the current generation, while staying true to its identity as a sporty sedan. The idea of turning it into a crossover now appears definitively off the table.

This is how the next Alfa Romeo Giulia could look

May 21 will likely mark a key moment, as Stellantis will unveil its new industrial plan on that date. The presentation should clarify the role the Giulia will play within the group’s future strategy and how far its launch still lies ahead. Until then, speculation continues, and as often happens, the internet tries to fill the gap with interpretations and digital reconstructions.

One of the most interesting proposals comes from designer Bruno Callegarin, who shared his personal vision of the next Giulia on social media. His renderings depict a sedan with a bold character, wider and lower proportions, and a stance that communicates sportiness even at a standstill.

In these images, the new Giulia retains Alfa Romeo’s signature elements, starting with a modern reinterpretation of the iconic shield grille. Slim, sharp headlights define the front end, while the body surfaces appear taut and sculpted, with pronounced wheel arches and aerodynamic details inspired by recent concept cars. The side profile looks clean yet dynamic, and the roofline flows smoothly toward a compact, muscular rear end.

At the back, slim horizontal taillights, a pronounced diffuser, and a design language that recalls Alfa Romeo’s most athletic models give the car a strong visual presence. The overall result suggests a sedan that balances elegance and aggression, offering a coherent evolution of the Giulia we know today.

Of course, it remains to be seen how close this interpretation will come to reality. Much will depend on Stellantis’ final decisions and on the technical direction chosen for the new generation, especially when it comes to powertrains. For now, all that remains is to wait for the coming months, when the first official clues, or perhaps even a teaser, could finally reveal the face of the next Alfa Romeo Giulia.