Alfa Romeo’s numerous surprises for its 115th Anniversary

What surprises lie ahead for Alfa Romeo’s 115th anniversary?

The year 2025 will mark a momentous milestone for Alfa Romeo: a full 115 years of automotive history and passion. The hearts of Alfisti around the world are quivering in anticipation of finding out what surprises the legendary biscione has in store to celebrate this momentous birthday, set for June 24. An event that promises to be full of excitement and, hopefully, exciting news. The rumors on the web are chasing each other, it is not excluded that Alfa Romeo may unveil some anticipation or other surprise to make this anniversary unforgettable.

Anniversary 115 years Alfa Romeo: what surprises will the Biscione brand bring out?

June 24, 2025, therefore, is approaching and will mark a historic milestone for fans of the Italian brand Alfa Romeo, which will precisely celebrate its 115th anniversary. An anniversary of such magnitude, as anticipated, certainly cannot go unnoticed, as we can see from the logo for this occasion, and the anticipation for the surprises that the house of the Biscione has in store for its loyal fans is palpable.

Prominent among the most persistent rumors is the possibility of previewing, or perhaps finally seeing unveiled, the long-awaited new Alfa Romeo Stelvio. A crucial model for the Biscione’s future, ready to redefine the standards of the sporty SUV.

But the surprises may not end there. Alfa Romeo could surprise with special celebratory editions of current models in the range, paying homage to its glorious history with exclusive details and exhilarating performance. And why not dream of the debut of a new sports supercar, spiritual heir to the legendary 33 Stradale, capable of embodying the purest essence of Alfa Romeo DNA?

There are also those who suggest that June 24, 2025 could be the ideal stage to unveil the restyling of the Tonale, fresh off the 100,000-unit production milestone. An update that could refresh the compact SUV’s design and technologies.

Initially, as we mentioned earlier, many had speculated that this special date might coincide with the official unveiling of the long-awaited new Alfa Romeo Stelvio. However, recent communications seem to suggest a slightly different scenario. Although excitement about the second-generation SUV is sky-high, orders are not expected to be opened until 2026, with production scheduled to start in the middle of next year.

However, already in the coming weeks, probably starting in May, we may get more concrete clues about the news in store for this significant date, also anticipated by a commemorative logo.

Alfa Romeo is now experiencing a moment of great ferment, driven by the success of the new Junior SUV, which is helping to boost sales and market share throughout Europe, although on the other side at a delicate time. So we will see what happens and as usual we would keep you Alfa lovers of the Biscione brand updated.