Alfa Romeo’s future takes shape with three key models by 2028

The coming years will represent a decisive phase for Alfa Romeo, as the brand prepares to deeply renew its lineup and redefine its positioning within the global premium automotive landscape. The future of the Italian marque will largely depend on three key models: the next-generation Stelvio, Giulia and Tonale, all expected to undergo significant changes compared with today’s vehicles.

More concrete details could emerge on May 21, when Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa presents the group’s new strategic plan. Industry observers expect this roadmap to clarify launch timing and priorities, especially since several programs have undergone revisions in recent months. It is now confirmed that the future Stelvio and Giulia, originally scheduled for release between 2025 and 2026, will not debut before 2028, as stated by Alfa Romeo CEO Santo Ficili.

Among upcoming models, the next-generation Tonale currently appears the most likely candidate to begin the brand’s renewal process. Its debut is expected around 2027, although further adjustments to industrial plans could still affect the timeline.

The successor to the current SUV will ride on the STLA Medium platform and feature a powertrain lineup focused on electrified solutions, including hybrid and fully electric versions. A return to purely gasoline variants currently seems unlikely. Dimensions and ambitions will also grow, with overall length approaching 4.6 meters and a more aerodynamic, sport-oriented design. A new Quadrifoglio version could also return at the top of the range.

Information about the next Giulia remains limited, yet several elements have started to emerge. The model will continue to compete in the sporty sedan segment while abandoning the traditional three-box layout in favor of a fastback silhouette with a two-and-a-half-box design.

Built on the STLA Large platform, the future Giulia will grow slightly in size and take on a central role within Alfa Romeo’s strategy, effectively becoming the brand’s flagship after the decision not to re-enter the E-segment. Engineers will focus heavily on onboard technology, perceived quality and performance, with a potential Quadrifoglio version still linked to electrified combustion powertrains.

The new Stelvio will also arrive no earlier than 2028 and will likely represent the most radical evolution among the three models. The launch delay mainly stems from a revision of the powertrain strategy. Initially planned as a fully electric vehicle, the SUV will now adopt a broader lineup that includes hybrid options alongside battery-electric versions.

Recent reports suggest that changes extend beyond technical aspects. Designers have reportedly reworked the model’s styling as well, moving toward a more coupé-like SUV profile with a sloping roofline and more dynamic proportions compared with the current generation.

Beyond Junior, Tonale, Stelvio and Giulia, speculation continues to grow around a fifth model intended to expand Alfa Romeo’s range. This vehicle could take the form of a compact and sporty crossover positioned between Junior and Tonale, measuring roughly 4.3 to 4.4 meters in length.

The return of the Giulietta name remains a popular wish among enthusiasts. For now, however, a new model combining everyday practicality with strong sporting character appears more likely, while maintaining a clear connection to Alfa Romeo’s core DNA. More precise details should emerge in the coming months.