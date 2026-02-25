New Alfa Romeo Stelvio: how different will it be from the original project?

The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio is probably the most anticipated model in Stellantis’ entire product plan, the one currently surrounded by the most questions. Its debut once seemed close, but Alfa Romeo CEO Santo Ficili has officially pushed the launch back to 2028. The stated reason concerns the evolution of the powertrain lineup, yet it is hard to believe the delay is limited to that alone. Everything suggests the design will also change compared to the original project, the one already previewed through patent images and spy photos in recent months.

New Alfa Romeo Stelvio: what will change from the original project

The key question that has dominated discussions for months is this: how much will the new Stelvio differ from what we have seen so far? Some expect only minor tweaks, while others interpret the nearly three-year delay as a sign of a deep revision affecting not only engines and styling but also more structural technical aspects. In the past, there was talk of a possible switch to the Giorgio Evo platform, but as of today there is no official confirmation.

What emerges from the information gathered so far is that aesthetic changes will happen and they will not be minor. How far they will deviate from the first project remains unclear, but the impression is that Alfa Romeo aims to refine the model’s identity to align it with the brand’s new phase. With the debut still years away, meaningful revelations in the short term appear unlikely. Even when the updated product plan is presented, attention will most likely focus on timing, platforms and powertrain strategies, while the design will remain under wraps for some time.

From a production standpoint, the second-generation Stelvio will be built at the Cassino plant starting in mid-2028. The lineup will be multi-energy, including fully electric versions alongside hybrid variants. The possibility of purely gasoline engines appears increasingly unlikely. A Quadrifoglio version will also arrive, and expectations suggest it will incorporate at least some form of electrification to combine high performance with next-generation technical constraints.

The future of the new Stelvio therefore remains full of uncertainties. With so many variables still open, the next Stelvio shapes up as the project that will define Alfa Romeo’s direction for the coming decade. To discover its final form, however, patience will still be required.