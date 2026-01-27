Alfa Romeo’s future may lie beyond Giulia and Stelvio

At Alfa Romeo, media attention currently focuses on the future Giulia and Stelvio, whose launches have officially moved to 2028. The delay comes from the decision to reintroduce combustion engines alongside electric powertrains, a move that forced the brand to rethink its original plans from the ground up. While most of the debate revolves around these two flagship models, another front could prove even more crucial for Alfa Romeo’s future.

New Alfa Romeo crossovers could become the brand’s true game changers

Two still-unannounced models could make the real difference, especially in terms of sales volume and market presence. On one side stands the successor to the Tonale; on the other, a new compact crossover positioned between Junior and Tonale. Alfa Romeo has not officially confirmed either model yet, but industry rumors suggest both could appear in Stellantis’ next industrial plan, which Antonio Filosa will present in mid-2026.

If confirmed, these two vehicles would mark a strategic turning point for the brand. The compact crossover, expected to measure between 4.3 and 4.4 meters, would enter one of Europe’s most competitive segments. Alfa Romeo would likely design it to blend sportiness and everyday usability, a modern reinterpretation of the Giulietta spirit, but in crossover form. In the past, some insiders even mentioned a possible revival of the Brera name, an idea that remains speculative but highlights the brand’s intention to give this model a strong and recognizable identity.

This new vehicle could become the true backbone of the lineup, especially if Alfa Romeo chooses to refocus more heavily on Europe, where demand for this type of car remains strong. Such a move would also signal a strategic shift compared to recent years, which favored a more global approach.

Meanwhile, the Tonale’s successor will arrive later, likely in 2028 or possibly 2029. It will ride on the STLA Medium platform and grow slightly in size, reaching around 4.6 meters in length. The range will include both electric and hybrid versions. From a design standpoint, Alfa Romeo aims to give it a more dynamic and sporty character, bringing it closer to the brand’s traditional DNA than the current generation.

If Alfa Romeo confirms both models, they will become the real commercial backbone of the brand in the coming years. Giulia and Stelvio will remain the flagships, representing the peak of the lineup, but the new crossovers will drive volume, visibility, and long-term stability in an increasingly competitive market.