Alfa Romeo previews the Tonale successor with first teaser of its new C-SUV

Alfa Romeo has offered the first glimpse of the C-SUV that will enter production in Melfi by the end of 2027 and, according to current reports, succeed the Tonale. Emanuele Cappellano, Stellantis’ head of Europe, revealed a small detail during the automotive roundtable held on July 14 at Italy’s Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy, turning an update on the group’s Italian industrial plans into the first visual preview of the model.

Alfa Romeo’s new C-SUV is nearly ready as first teaser emerges

The image does not yet reveal the full body, but it confirms that development has reached an advanced stage. Cappellano said the design team is refining the final details and described the vehicle as “a true Alfa Romeo in character and style” and “really beautiful.” Stellantis has not released complete images or announced a date for the official unveiling.

The new SUV will compete in the C-segment and use the STLA Medium platform, which Alfa Romeo has already confirmed alongside a multi-energy powertrain strategy. This approach will allow the brand to offer both hybrid and fully electric versions, adapting the range to differences between markets and actual customer demand. The same architecture also underpins the new Jeep Compass, which Melfi produces at the same plant.

Alfa Romeo has not yet revealed whether the model will retain the Tonale name, but the new C-SUV will occupy the position of the current vehicle. Production of the Tonale at Pomigliano d’Arco should end in November 2027, while Melfi could begin building its successor before the end of the same year, avoiding a long gap between the two generations.

Reports describe a slightly larger body than the Tonale, with taut proportions, a longer hood, and slim lighting elements. Alfa Romeo may also reinterpret its traditional Trilobo grille, although the detail shown by Cappellano does not confirm these claims. A possible Quadrifoglio version remains equally uncertain because the company has not shared information on engines, power outputs, or performance.

Melfi will add the future Alfa Romeo to its STLA Medium production program, which already includes the DS N°8 and Jeep Compass and will later expand to the Lancia Gamma and another DS model. The arrival of the C-SUV will further increase activity at the plant and involve more local suppliers, as Cappellano emphasized during the meeting.

The teaser therefore confirms the production location, platform, market segment, and industrial timeline. The name, complete design, and specifications of each version remain unknown. Those details will determine how far the new model moves away from the Tonale while retaining the same role within the Alfa Romeo lineup.