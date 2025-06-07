Alfa Romeo: what the June 10 announcement could be about

On June 10th, Alfa Romeo will hold a press conference during which a novelty defined as “bold” in the official statement released yesterday by the brand will be unveiled. CEO Santo Ficili and marketing manager Cristiano Fiorio will participate in the event. At the moment, however, no concrete details have been provided about what will be announced, thus fueling curiosity and speculation. In the statement, Alfa Romeo speaks generically about the beginning of a “new, bold chapter” for the legendary Italian brand. But what could it be about? Currently, the most credible hypotheses are three.

Alfa Romeo will make a big announcement on June 10th: here are the three most likely hypotheses

The first hypothesis is that of an official preview or an important preview of the second generation of the Stelvio, the brand’s D-segment SUV. Despite delays related to the introduction of thermal versions, it’s rumored that the electric variant is already ready, and this event could represent the perfect opportunity to show it to the public.

The second hypothesis concerns the possible launch of a special series or an update of one of the models currently in the lineup. In this case, the most likely candidates would be the Tonale, whose restyling is expected by the end of the year, or a new edition (MY26) of the current Stelvio, pending the launch of the new generation. Although plausible, this hypothesis seems less aligned with the idea of a “new chapter” evoked by the statement.

The third hypothesis, as fascinating as it is surprising, is that of a new supercar created within Alfa Romeo’s “Bottega” program, the same one that gave birth to the 33 Stradale. It would be an exclusive model, destined for a few fortunate collectors, and would truly represent a bold turning point for the brand.

There are also those who suggest more marginal possibilities, such as a new version of the Junior or a commemorative model for the brand’s 115 years. However, these hypotheses seem less compatible with the emphatic tone of the statement. The appointment is set for June 10th, 2025.