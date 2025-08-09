Alfa Romeo TZ3 Stradale Zagato sold at auction, but the price falls short of expectations

After the buzz generated in June by the sale of an Alfa Romeo TZ3 Stradale Zagato, another extremely rare example of this fascinating Zagato-designed supercar has returned to the international spotlight.

Rare Alfa Romeo TZ3 Stradale Zagato sells for $600,000, falls short of million-dollar expectations

On August 1, 2025, one of only nine units ever produced was auctioned on the renowned American platform Bring a Trailer, reaching a final value of $600,000. A significant figure, certainly, but far from the collector valuation of around one million dollars that many expected for such an exclusive vehicle.

Exactly as happened in the previous summer auction, no enthusiast was willing to raise the stakes, confirming that despite being an extremely rare car, economic interest struggles to take off. But where does this apparent dissonance between exclusivity and real value come from? The TZ3 Stradale is a creature as iconic as it is controversial and not entirely Made in Italy in essence.

While proudly wearing the Alfa Romeo badge, under the hood beats a 100% American heart, taken directly from the Dodge Viper. Its 8.4-liter V10, with six-speed manual transmission and rear-wheel drive, is a tribute to power more than Italian tradition. Equipped with independent coilover suspensions, high-performance Brembo braking system, and “phone dial” alloy wheels, the vehicle blends Italian design with American muscle.

Evidently, this unique mixture doesn’t seem to fully convince brand purists. The TZ3 Stradale sold recently is number 4 of 9 and had only reached the previous owner a year ago, who decided to put it back on the market after just 3,000 kilometers driven. Worth noting that this example was involved in an accident in 2011, then completely restored by Zagato in Italy.

Beyond any objection, the open question remains: is over $600,000 for a supercar with an American soul and Italian bodywork a masterstroke or a questionable expense? Zagato, after all, continues to make waves in the dream car world: just think of the wonderful Alfa Romeo Giulia SWB Zagato presented in 2023, perhaps one of the most beautiful cars from the Italian designer.