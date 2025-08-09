Matte Gold 2017 Dodge Viper GTC ACR Extreme to be auctioned at Monterey

On August 13, 2025, during Monterey Car Week, Broad Arrow will auction one of the rarest and most fascinating Vipers ever built. It’s a 2017 Dodge Viper GTC ACR Extreme in “Black Stripe” configuration, produced in only six examples and characterized by spectacular Matte Gold paint with black GTS stripes. The car comes from the American Performance Collection and has traveled just 113 miles since delivery to its first and only owner, remaining in virtually new condition.

2017 Dodge Viper GTC ACR Extreme in Matte Gold ready to dazzle at Monterey Car Week

The heart of this muscle car is the celebrated 8.4-liter V10 producing 645 horsepower, paired with the $19,000 ACR package that includes carbon ceramic brakes, manually adjustable suspension with ten positions, finned differential cooler, and gloss black wheels. Completing the package is the Extreme Aero kit, designed for maximum track grip thanks to the adjustable rear wing, front splitter, specific hood, dive planes, and rear diffuser.

The cabin is upholstered in black Alcantara and leather with silver stitching, featuring an Alcantara steering wheel, six-way manual seats, and checkered details on the door panels. A touch of luxury comes from the 18-speaker Harman Kardon audio system and optional carbon fiber inserts valued at $3,400.

With an original price of $159,080 and a combination of rarity, performance, and impeccable condition, this Viper GTC ACR Extreme represents an authentic collector’s piece. A car capable of stealing the scene at any gathering and establishing itself on track as a true American legend.