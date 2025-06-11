Alfa Romeo TZ3 Stradale with Dodge Viper V10 falls short at auction: final price revealed

Among the rarest and most fascinating cars ever produced by the Biscione, the Alfa Romeo TZ3 Stradale is a true collector’s item: made in only 9 examples worldwide, one unit has just changed hands at auction. But, against all expectations, the final selling price was disappointing: the car was sold for just $675,000, almost half compared to the initial estimate of $1 million.

Alfa Romeo TZ3 Stradale at auction: surprisingly sold at half the estimated value

An unexpected result for a supercar that combines Italian design and American mechanics, signed by Zagato, Alfa Romeo’s historic partner. The car is famous for its bold style and unmistakable details like the truncated tail, Zagato’s trademark. Not surprisingly, strong interest from collectors was expected.

The Alfa Romeo TZ3 Stradale, presented in 2010 to celebrate the brand’s centenary, is based on the Dodge Viper ACR-X, and is powered by an 8.4-liter V10 engine capable of delivering 600 horsepower. Essentially, under the bodywork lies an American soul, while the design is pure Italian style. The project was managed directly by Chrysler, at the time part of the Fiat group, which handled the production of the nine examples.

The car just sold at auction spent most of the last 15 years in a private collection in Arizona, and arrived on stage in practically perfect condition. Precisely for this reason, and for its rarity, many expected a fierce auction, with bids well over $900,000. Instead, the final figure left more than a few perplexities.

The buyer’s identity has not been disclosed, but whoever took it home might have made a great deal, securing one of the most exclusive Alfa Romeos ever at a price below expectations. Or maybe not. Much will depend on how the collector car market evolves in the coming years and when the vehicle returns to sale.

The fact remains that the TZ3 Stradale, despite its American mechanics, continues to represent a unique piece in Alfa Romeo history, capable of sparking discussion among enthusiasts and collectors. And this underwhelming sale could make it even more interesting in the future.