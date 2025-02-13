New Alfa Romeo Giulietta: here’s the real reason behind its cancellation

The new Alfa Romeo Giulietta will never see the light of day. Alfa Romeo’s CEO, Santo Ficili, has confirmed the project’s cancellation, citing current consumer preference for SUVs and the presence of the Alfa Romeo Tonale in the segment. However, L’Argus reports different behind-the-scenes factors leading to this decision.

Alfa Romeo Giulietta, the new model won’t be made: here’s why

The new Giulietta project was indeed in development, as confirmed by former CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato, now head of Stellantis Europe, who had spoken about a possible “new Alfetta.” The plan included two models on the STLA Medium platform: the A2X, an evolution or successor to the Tonale, and the A2H, the new compact sedan, namely the new Giulietta/Alfetta, with a launch planned between 2028 and 2030, on the same base as the future Lancia Delta.

The turning point came in autumn 2023, when Stellantis, led by Carlos Tavares, recorded a loss of $3 billion caused by strikes in the United States. According to L’Argus, the proposed solution, using an extended version of the STLA Small platform, proved inadequate for Alfa Romeo‘s performance standards for a compact sedan.

This technical incompatibility, more than market trends, led to the definitive cancellation of the Giulietta project. The only confirmed development remains the new C-SUV intended to replace the Tonale. The decision, tied to Tavares‘ management, has obviously disappointed many brand enthusiasts. In the brand’s future, indeed, there are only SUVs and crossovers at the moment. Even the next generation of Alfa Romeo Giulia, arriving in 2026, will transform into a crossover, a decision that has further disappointed brand enthusiasts.