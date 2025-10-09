Alfa Romeo Tonale: the upcoming facelift could mark the SUV’s final chapter

The mid-cycle facelift of the Alfa Romeo Tonale is just around the corner. According to the latest reports, the official unveiling should take place before the end of the year, with first deliveries expected in early 2026. After months of rumors and sightings of camouflaged prototypes, the first clear images of the model have finally surfaced, leaked from the brand’s technical manuals and parts catalogues. The scoop, shared by the_daimler_blog, reveals in detail the updates coming to the compact C-segment SUV.

Alfa Romeo Tonale: the upcoming facelift could be its last

As previously anticipated, the main changes will focus on the vehicle’s front end, which will adopt a sportier and more modern design. The bumper will be completely redesigned with more sculpted air intakes, while the signature shield grille will receive a fresh treatment to align with Alfa Romeo’s latest styling language.

One of the most noticeable updates is the return of the centrally mounted front license plate, as seen on the Alfa Romeo Junior. The change complies with new European regulations that require this positioning for many newly homologated models.

The goal of this facelift is to make the SUV look more dynamic and instantly recognizable, enhancing its sporty character without altering its proportions. However, this may turn out to be the first and only update for the Tonale. The model is under pressure to deliver stronger sales results, otherwise, it could be replaced within a few years by an all-new project designed to take its place in Alfa Romeo’s future lineup.

In comparison with the new Alfa Romeo Junior, which has already surpassed 60,000 global orders, the Tonale needs to regain momentum. This facelift might therefore represent its final opportunity to reignite public interest and reaffirm its role as a cornerstone of the Alfa Romeo range.