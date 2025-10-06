Alfa Romeo Tonale new images reveal the SUV’s facelift

The wait for the first true restyling of the Alfa Romeo Tonale is growing. After the update, the Biscione’s C-SUV will be followed by a completely redesigned new generation, but this updated version already promises important news. Camouflaged prototypes have been circulating on the roads for weeks and, less than two months ago, some images from internal Stellantis sources had already previewed part of the upcoming changes. As hypothesized, the most significant interventions will concern the front end, the heart of the model’s stylistic identity.

Alfa Romeo Tonale facelift revealed with 33 Stradale-inspired grille

In recent days, new drawings have emerged, probably taken from parts manuals, revealing further details of the restyling. The news will mainly concern the front, while new wheels with an original and distinctive design will also be introduced. The images, published by The Daimler Blog profile, offer an overall view of the new Tonale, allowing appreciation of the stylistic direction chosen by Alfa Romeo. The front will be more modern and aggressive, while maintaining the refinement typical of the brand, with targeted modifications to enhance the sporty character of the model.

The front bumper will be completely revised: a full-width horizontal air intake stands out, redesigned with wider side openings. The license plate position also changes, moved to the center in the lower part of the bumper, as required by European regulations. Four air intakes will appear on the sides of the Scudetto, two per side, inspired by those already seen on the Giulia GTA and GTAm, confirming the link with the brand’s sporting tradition.

The Scudetto itself, Alfa Romeo’s unmistakable symbol, will undergo a stylistic evolution. Contrary to what was previously hypothesized, namely a shape derived from that of the new Junior, the front will adopt a design inspired by the 33 Stradale, with horizontal slats set in a triangular frame beveled in the lower part. This configuration allows the integration of central sensors while maintaining the circular logo in the upper part, in continuity with tradition.

On the rear, however, no substantial changes are expected. The lettering, logo placement and general design will remain unchanged, as will the absence of the Alfa Romeo script alone, a choice adopted instead on Junior and 33 Stradale. The only variations could focus on the lower part of the bumper, where camouflaged prototypes show small covered areas, a sign of possible targeted aesthetic tweaks. The interiors, already updated with the elimination of the traditional gear lever, should not undergo further significant modifications.

The restyling will also introduce new alloy wheels, including a three-spoke set inspired by the one requested by one of the 33 customers of the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale and already seen on the Junior. On Tonale they will be adapted with specific details, flanked by two five-spoke designs and a new streamlined wheel. Among the expected news is also a Sport Speciale badge, which could identify a new sporty trim version, unprecedented for the range.

In line with cost containment policy, the restyling will not affect the main body panels, but will focus on a targeted redesign and details capable of making the Tonale even more distinctive. With this update, Alfa Romeo prepares the ground for the future generation of its C-SUV, meanwhile strengthening the image of the most important model for the brand’s growth in international markets.