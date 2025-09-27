Alfa Romeo Junior name registered in Brazil, hinting at market return

Alfa Romeo has been absent from Brazil for a long time. Yet the name still sparks strong emotions among fans of the brand in the country. So the news that the Italian automaker has registered the Alfa Romeo Junior name with the National Institute of Industrial Property (INPI) is fueling speculation about Stellantis’ possible plans to bring the brand back to Brazil.

Alfa Romeo Junior: name registered in Brazil is the brand’s return imminent?

The Alfa Romeo Junior is built on Stellantis’ well-known CMP platform, already used on models such as the Peugeot 208, 2008, Citroën C3, C3 Aircross, Basalt, and the Jeep Avenger. In Europe, the Junior is a key model in Alfa Romeo’s brand renewal. The car measures 4.17 meters long, 1.78 meters wide, 1.50 meters high, with a wheelbase of 2.55 meters.

Despite its compact size, it features the sporty lines typical of the brand, maintaining Alfa Romeo’s visual identity with its iconic grille and dynamic proportions. This suggests the model could have the right credentials to perform well in Brazil too.

Of course, registering the Alfa Romeo Junior name with INPI doesn’t guarantee the SUV will go on sale, since many brands use this option simply to protect their industrial designs. However, within Stellantis, the idea of positioning Alfa Romeo a step above Abarth could gain traction in a market increasingly open to premium compact SUVs. We’ll see what news emerges in the coming weeks. The possibility of Alfa Romeo’s return to Brazil has been rumored for some time, perhaps this time it could actually happen.