Alfa Romeo Tonale MY26: here’s what the new model could look like

The first spy photos of the updated Alfa Romeo Tonale, expected on the market by the end of 2025, appeared online lately. However, the spotted prototype did not show obvious aesthetic changes. Despite this, the Tonale will undergo an update designed to boost its commercial appeal, especially in light of the recent success of the Junior, Alfa Romeo’s recently launched compact SUV that seems to have partially overshadowed its sales.

Alfa Romeo Tonale: here’s how the new model might look

Among the planned interventions is a renovation of the interior, which will see the introduction of a new infotainment system. According to the French website Auto-Moto, the front will also undergo significant changes, although these are not yet visible on the first spotted prototype. The nose design should indeed echo that of the Junior, a stylistic imprint that will also characterize the future second-generation Stelvio, whose debut is expected in the coming months, with arrival in dealerships in 2026. The new Alfa Romeo Giulia is also expected next year.

The commercial situation of the Tonale is currently delicate. The update could represent an opportunity to boost sales of the SUV. The official debut of the new version is expected by the end of the year, and it will be interesting to discover if the final design will be close to the renders circulating online or if, as the most recent spy photos suggest, the model will maintain a line very similar to the current one.