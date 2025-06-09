Alfa Romeo: the June 10 announcement might not concern the new Stelvio

Alfa Romeo is scheduled to hold a key press conference tomorrow, June 10th, which could signal an important shift for the brand. The event will be attended by CEO Santo Ficili and marketing manager Cristiano Fiorio, a clear sign of the importance of the announcement. Initially, it was hypothesized that it could be the presentation of the new Stelvio, but as days pass, this possibility appears increasingly unlikely.

Alfa Romeo: an important announcement on June 10th, possible return to motorsport?

Among the various speculations that have emerged, there has been talk of a possible new industrial plan to relaunch the brand, or the debut of special versions of Stelvio or Tonale. Another much-discussed theory concerned the launch of a limited-edition supercar, following in the footsteps of the recent 33 Stradale. However, even this hypothesis seems to have been refuted by the latest rumors.

A detail that emerged online, namely the temporary appearance of the hashtag #Motorsport which was then removed, has rekindled attention on a possible announcement linked to the world of competition. More and more voices suggest that Alfa Romeo could officially announce its return to motorsport, after leaving Formula 1. A long-awaited hypothesis, given that the brand has never hidden its desire to return as a protagonist in racing.

The timing of the announcement, just one day before the 24 Hours of Le Mans, further fuels suspicions. According to sources close to the environment, the return could take place in the WEC, where Stellantis is already present with Peugeot. Much less likely, at least for now, is involvement in Formula E.

If confirmed, the news would mark an important strategic step for Alfa Romeo, which would aim to strengthen its sporting image globally. To have confirmation, however, we can only wait for the press conference on June 10th.