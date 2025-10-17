Alfa Romeo teases surprises for 2026, despite calling it a year of transition

Alfa Romeo presented the new Tonale just a few days ago. However, after this launch, 2026 could prove to be a transition year for the Biscione brand. Originally, the new Giulia was scheduled to make its debut in spring next year, while the Stelvio should have already shown itself to the public, but as confirmed multiple times by CEO Santo Ficili, plans have changed.

Alfa Romeo: next year will be a transition year, but some surprises could arrive

2026, therefore, risks being a quiet year for Alfa Romeo. Both the new Giulia and new Stelvio have in fact been postponed, almost certainly, to 2028: their current production has been extended until the end of 2027, and the new generations should arrive no earlier than 2028. Consequently, in the short term, no major innovations are expected, except for small aesthetic updates or special versions of the two cars, designed to keep market interest alive.

The real innovations should arrive in 2027, when the Tonale’s successor could debut, built in Melfi on the STLA Medium platform and expected toward the end of the year. But according to some rumors, Alfa Romeo could still reserve a surprise for its enthusiasts as early as 2026.

There is in fact talk of the possible arrival of a new limited-edition supercar, part of the Bottega program, the same one that gave birth to the extraordinary 33 Stradale. For now these are only rumors, but the idea of a second exclusive model, intended to celebrate the brand’s sporting history, does not seem so remote. It remains to be seen which icon from the past Alfa Romeo could bring back to market. There is talk of a new Duetto, but for now nothing is confirmed yet.