Alfa Romeo struggles in the U.S. while gaining ground in Europe: still far behind German rivals

Alfa Romeo is recovering after months of difficulties, helped by the launch of the new Junior model that has boosted European sales, confirming the brand’s appeal in the compact car segment. However, significant challenges remain. The new generations of the Stelvio and Giulia, initially scheduled for 2025 and 2026, have been postponed indefinitely. Their debut could now be delayed until 2027 or even 2028, as the automaker has decided to add conventional engines to what was originally conceived as an all-electric project. Despite improved sales in Europe, the gap compared to competitors remains enormous.

Alfa Romeo: growing european sales, but US market collapses

In the first half of 2025, European registrations grew by 33.3%, reaching 33,116 vehicles across the EU, UK, and EFTA regions. This result was driven primarily by the Junior, which is available in Europe and other markets including Australia and Japan.

The same cannot be said for the United States, where brand sales plummeted 34% compared to the same period in 2024. The Giulia saw a 32% decline, the Stelvio dropped 40%, and even the Tonale recorded a 28% decrease. In total, only 3,164 units were sold, roughly one-tenth of the registrations achieved in Europe, highlighting an increasingly stark divide between the two markets.

Despite progress in Europe, the gap with premium sector giants remains vast. In the first six months of the year, BMW exceeded 406,000 deliveries, Mercedes reached 335,000, and Audi achieved around 329,000 units. Alfa Romeo managed just 40,396 cars sold, a figure that underscores how much of the brand’s potential remains untapped.

The situation should change over the coming years, with the launch of at least five new models by 2030, some designed specifically for the North American market, such as the E-Jet. We’ll have to wait for the new industrial plan that Stellantis‘ new CEO, Antonio Filosa, is developing to understand what the next moves will be for Alfa Romeo and beyond.