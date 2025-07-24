Alfa Romeo: a look at the next cars and their launch timeline

In the coming years, Alfa Romeo is preparing to radically transform its entire model range. Despite recent delays in the launch of the next-generation Giulia and Stelvio, the outlook for the brand is filled with exciting developments. In addition to the already-revealed Junior, the Italian brand could introduce as many as five new models.

Alfa Romeo set to completely revamp its lineup by 2030

The first surprise could come as early as late 2026 with the debut of a fully redesigned Tonale. According to early reports, it will be built on the STLA Medium platform and produced at the Melfi plant in Italy, with both hybrid and all-electric versions expected.

By the end of 2027, the new Giulia is scheduled to arrive, potentially even before the new Stelvio. It will be based on the STLA Large platform and is expected to offer electric, hybrid, and possibly traditional gasoline engines. However, full-scale production may be pushed to 2028.

Shortly after, also in 2028, the next-generation Stelvio is expected to make its debut. It too will ride on the STLA Large platform, which was introduced with the Dodge Charger Daytona, and will likely come in electric, hybrid, and possibly combustion variants.

In 2029, Alfa Romeo plans to launch a nearly five-meter-long E-CUV, likely built at the Stellantis plant in Detroit for the North American market. This large SUV, based on a stretched version of the STLA Large platform, will be available with both electric and internal combustion powertrains and could also make its way to Europe.

Also slated for 2029, or possibly 2030, is an all-new compact fastback positioned between the Junior and the Tonale. While its name has yet to be confirmed, it could mark the return of iconic nameplates like the Alfetta or Giulietta. With this ambitious roadmap, Alfa Romeo aims to expand its global presence and strengthen its position in the premium segment, offering one of the most diverse and forward-looking lineups in its history.