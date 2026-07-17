Alfa Romeo strengthens global sales in H1 2026 with Junior leading the way

Alfa Romeo strengthened its international presence during the first half of 2026, with the Junior driving much of the growth in markets where the model has already launched. The small SUV has become the brand’s best-selling vehicle, now reaches customers in 45 countries, and has supported the expansion of a sales network that covers 70 markets worldwide.

Alfa Romeo Junior drives global growth across 45 countries

The Junior does not form part of Alfa Romeo’s current U.S. lineup, which still consists of the Giulia, Stelvio, and Tonale. However, its success is changing the importance of different regions within the brand’s global business. Alfa Romeo did not provide a specific U.S. result in its half-year report and instead focused on the markets that recorded the strongest growth.

Japan nearly doubled its volumes compared with the same period of 2025, posting a 95% increase that helped lift the wider Asian region by 50%. Sales also rose 90% in Mexico following the Junior’s introduction, while the United Kingdom improved by 24%. Italy, France, and Germany remain Alfa Romeo’s three largest markets.

Alfa Romeo offers the Junior internationally with hybrid and electric powertrains, although battery-powered versions accounted for only 16% of its first-half sales. The Tonale ranks second in the global lineup and attracts most orders with the 160-hp 1.5 Hybrid, followed by the 130-hp 1.6 diesel.

The U.S. market receives a different version. The 2026 Tonale sold in America uses only a 268-hp 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder gasoline engine, paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission and Q4 all-wheel drive.

The Giulia and Stelvio will remain on sale until 2027 and continue to attract customers toward their most powerful configurations. Quadrifoglio versions accounted for around 7% of combined Giulia and Stelvio deliveries during the first half, confirming continued demand for high-performance Alfa Romeo models despite the age of both vehicles.

The United States played a more prominent role in Alfa Romeo’s exclusive model programs. Deliveries of the 33 Stradale continued in both America and Europe after customers claimed all 33 planned examples. The Giulia Quadrifoglio Luna Rossa also sold out quickly, with production limited to just 10 cars.

Alfa Romeo also attended the New York International Auto Show and introduced BOTTEGAFUORISERIE in Paris. The joint program with Maserati oversees the development of the two brands’ rarest and most highly customized models.