Alfa Romeo Stelvio to debut by 2027 in both gasoline and electric versions

Digital creator Alessandro Masera has produced a new rendering that imagines the look of the next-generation Alfa Romeo Stelvio. Initially expected around mid-2025, the second-generation SUV will likely not be unveiled before late 2027, with production scheduled to begin in 2028.

The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio will remain a cornerstone of Alfa Romeo’s lineup for years to come and, with its next generation, it will introduce the design language that will define the brand’s future models. From the Giulia to the Tonale successor, and even the upcoming E-segment flagship expected around 2029, this SUV will play a key role in shaping Alfa Romeo’s new aesthetic identity. The goal is to strengthen the brand’s appeal and consolidate its position as Stellantis’ only global premium marque.

In Masera’s rendering, the Stelvio appears with very sporty, modern, and aerodynamic lines. Some elements echo those of the Junior, while other design cues seem to debut with this SUV.

As for powertrains, the lineup will certainly include fully electric versions and at least one plug-in hybrid. According to recent reports, the PHEV will combine a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder gasoline engine with an electric motor, delivering over 400 horsepower and offering both rear-wheel drive and Q4 all-wheel-drive configurations.

At the top of the range, the Quadrifoglio version will ensure high performance, though it remains uncertain whether it will be offered solely as an EV or also with a combustion option. Among the rumors is the possibility of adopting Maserati’s Nettuno V6, but for now there is no official confirmation.