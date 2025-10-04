Alfa Romeo Stelvio promises its own identity rather than being a Giulia on steroids

The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio should not arrive before the end of 2027 or, more likely, the beginning of 2028. Confirmation comes from the official extension of production of the current Giulia and Stelvio until the end of 2027. The second generation of the D-segment SUV will be profoundly different from the current model: Biscione designers have chosen to give it a personality distinctly different from that of the Giulia. It will not therefore be a simple raised Giulia with a more muscular body, but a unique project, designed to establish itself in global markets and particularly in the American market, strategic for Alfa Romeo’s future as Stellantis‘ international premium brand.

New Alfa Romeo Stelvio delayed to 2028 with distinct design and 400-HP plug-in hybrid

The design will incorporate some stylistic elements introduced by the Junior, reinterpreted to adapt to a larger model. There will be no shortage of new solutions that will debut on the new Stelvio and will subsequently be transferred to the next Giulia and the future E-segment flagship, which will be produced in Detroit.

Compared to the renders leaked so far, modifications to the front end are expected related to the introduction of combustion engines, not initially planned. Some aesthetic tweaks will be inevitable, while the license plate will remain central, as already happens on Junior and as will occur on the future Giulia, in compliance with European regulations.

The new Stelvio will be developed around a plug-in hybrid version, flanked by a fully electric variant, essential to compete in the European premium market. According to the latest rumors, the technical base will consist of a 2.0 turbo gasoline four-cylinder combined with an electric unit, for a total power of at least 400 HP. The transmission will be available both with rear-wheel drive and in Q4 all-wheel drive configuration.

However, the hybrid system with a 210 HP 1.6 engine planned for the future 2026 Jeep Cherokee is not among the options. This solution, based on a front-wheel drive architecture with a transverse engine, contrasts with Alfa Romeo‘s technical philosophy, which has always favored schemes with longitudinal engine and rear-wheel drive. A setup that guarantees balance and driving precision, fundamental elements for a model that aims to strengthen the brand’s sporty identity.