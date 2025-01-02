Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2025, first official images may arrive in April

2025 is certainly a very important year for Alfa Romeo, especially for the Stelvio model. Alfa Romeo celebrates its anniversary with the launch of a completely revamped D-segment SUV. The design of course is classic Italian, sporty performance and technologies will surely be cutting-edge.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio big star of 2025

New Alfa Romeo Stelvio will be one of the major news in 2025 that has just begun. The second generation of the Biscione’s D-segment SUV could be unveiled soon, specifically we are talking about the first half of the current new year. The latest rumors coming from the web seem to have proposed March or at most April as a possible month as the deadline for the first reveal of the model. At present, however, it is unclear whether this will be done only through the first official images or otherwise.

Instead, taking the official unveiling of the entire range as a reference, it could also take place only on June 24, the day the Biscione automaker celebrates 115 years. This is precisely why some think that only one version of the model could be shown in April. Recently, however, Alfa Romeo shared a video aimed at celebrating and highlighting the brand’s achievements in 2024. Although it was highly viewed, what really caught the public’s attention was the ending of the clip, where an intriguing teaser created several discussions among fans. It was a bright red outline in the shape of a “V,” which many industry experts interpreted as a preview of the design of the future Stelvio‘s tail lights.

Styling information of the new Stelvio

The information that has been gathered so far stands to indicate that the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio could be characterized from other models by a closed shield grille, slim and sharp headlights, a centrally positioned license plate, a truncated tail, and a sophisticated “V”-shaped light pattern. These details, put together, highlight a significant styling evolution for the SUV. Alessandro Masera created a rendering that summarized these features, providing the public with what could be a preview of the bold and innovative styling that could characterize the upcoming model.

The range includes battery electric (BEV) and hybrid models, with some speculation about internal combustion engine (ICE) options for specific markets. A high-performance all-electric Quadrifoglio version will also most likely be launched, which some sources say could feature the same advanced 800-volt electric architecture and powertrain as the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Banshee.

Teaser images of the planned Stelvio are therefore expected in early 2025. They will certainly set the stage for the debut of what has all the characteristics to promise to be a key model for Alfa Romeo and its future in the market, including the international market. With its official launch perfectly synchronized with the brand’s 115th anniversary, the new Stelvio is slowly shaping up to be a turning point in the luxury SUV segment, one that is likely to be taken as a benchmark globally as well.