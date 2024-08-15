Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2025: design that enchants, performance that excites

Streamlined lines, electrified performance and a future that is sustainable. Alfa Romeo intends to revolutionize the world of luxury SUVs

A new chapter in Italian sports car design for Alfa Romeo Stelvio

The Alfa Romeo brand seems poised to completely upend the style of luxury SUVs. Expected in mid-2025, the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio seems to be predestined to promise to combine the infamous Italian design with electrified performance in a way that confirms the brand’s great ambition to establish itself globally.

Referring to the concepts and leaks that have been released so far, the next-generation Stelvio could truly present itself to the public as a true masterpiece of style. Streamlined lines, a coupe-like profile and a truncated tail will give the car a rather aggressive and unprecedented sporty look. The inspiration for the creation of this car comes directly from the brand’s most recent models, such as the compact Tonale and the future Giulia, with slim headlights and a front grille representing the brand’s distinguishing details.

Manufactured in Cassino: Stelvio points to full electrification

It will be developed on the versatile STLA Large platform and will be produced in Cassino along with the Giulia and the futuristic E-Jet. This is a strategic choice by the manufacturer that underscores Alfa Romeo’s great commitment to an increasingly electric future and sustainable production. Although the technical details have not yet been released to the automotive public, based on Alfa Romeo’s expectations, it is possible to expect a range of hybrid and all-electric powertrains, which will surely be capable of high performance and considerable driving range.

Therefore, at the moment the expectation of the next-generation Stelvio is definitely a turning point for Alfa Romeo’s future. With its design features that are sure to steal attention, advanced technologies, and aspects that confirm the shift to car sustainability, this SUV is sure to win over much of the public and its needs. So this model, combined with the Giulia and the E-Jet, will surely be a great help in strengthening the brand’s image, going on to consolidate its presence in the market all over the world.

While the new Stelvio’s official debut is still several months away, anticipation is already running high, especially among fans of the brand. In the coming months, we will probably have more news about new details on the technical specifications, equipment and engines that will be available to the public. Alfa Romeo, for its part, is certainly working very hard to present the world with a product that will be able to meet even the highest expectations and bring the brand back to the highs of yesteryear.