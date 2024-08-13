Alfa Romeo Tonale named 3rd best plug-in hybrid in US by Car and Driver

Alfa Romeo Tonale has been ranked the third best plug-in hybrid among vehicles sold in the American auto market according to the automotive magazine Car and Driver. The C-segment crossover from the Biscione automaker placed just behind the Kia Niro Hybrid and Lexus NX in this ranking. The model from the historic Italian brand received an overall score of 8/10.

Alfa Romeo Tonale elected third best PHEV in the United States

Alfa Romeo Tonale PHEV was judged as an excellent model, particularly for its attractive style, good driving range in electric mode, and the presence of intelligent infotainment technology. According to Car and Driver, with a sinuous body accentuated by the typical sharp nose, the Tonale will surely attract admiring glances.

The model is equipped with a 285 horsepower engine and seems to have convinced the magazine’s experts, who preferred it to many other models. Of course, Car and Driver also highlighted some flaws that they believe characterize the Italian SUV.

In particular, what didn’t convince the reviewers of the Alfa Romeo Tonale plug-in hybrid is the on-road behavior, which was judged a bit disappointing, with the engine reportedly losing power at high speeds. Finally, there was also some minor criticism of the front seats, which could offer more support.

It is hoped, of course, that this excellent placement will attract the attention of new customers to the model, with the hope that sales in one of the most important markets in the world may increase. Despite this, Stellantis is unable to perform well in this market, and sales from the last six months demonstrate this. We remind you that in the United States, the Alfa Romeo Tonale plug-in hybrid starts at $45,440.