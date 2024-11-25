Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2023 recall for incorrect tire pressure label

A new recall affecting Alfa Romeo’s Stelvio model vehicle has been announced in recent days. The problem this time does not involve any kind of mechanical or electrical component, but rather a simple incorrect label. In fact, tire size labels have been applied that are incorrect. They are on more than 200 examples of the Italian brand’s model, all of which were produced in the past year, 2023. This, however, although not a problem related to the functioning of the car, could still be a factor that causes significant consequences with regard to road safety.

Recall several Stelvio examples in the U.S.

Stellantis in the United States has initiated a recall for 204 examples of the 2023 Alfa Romeo Stelvio, which have already undergone repair work as part of the NHTSA 24V-512 recall. The issue involves incorrect tire size information on the dedicated nameplate, rendering the vehicles noncompliant with the requirements set forth in Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) No. 110, regarding tire and wheel selection.

Incorrect tire information can result in the installation of incorrectly sized tires, increasing the risk of accidents. The period in which the problem would have occurred began on September 3, 2022, when the first Alfa Romeo Stelvio with the incorrect remedy applied was produced, and ended on May 8, 2023, when the last vehicle with the incorrect remedy applied was produced. Vehicle production and recall remedy records were used to determine the suspect period.

The label change will take place free of charge

Dealers will replace the tire label on these Alfa Romeo Stelvio tires free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on December 19, 2024. Owners also have the option of contacting Fiat Chrysler Automobiles USA customer service.

The FCA US number for this recall is C3B. The new remedy will need to be completed on vehicles previously repaired under the 24V-512 recall. We will, of course, update you should any further news come in about this recall affecting just over 200 units of the Biscione automaker’s famous D-segment SUV produced in 2023.

Also good news for the Stelvio always in the U.S.A

Recall also, that on a previous occasion, we also talked about the Stelvio in other guises, namely that the new car is ready to hit the market next year.

The new 2025 Alfa Romeo Stelvio of course has made it official that it will permanently abandon the current styling to renew itself and enter completely with the Biscione automaker’s new design philosophy. The brand made its debut with the Alfa Romeo Junior compact SUV, but even this car may undergo changes in the future, according to the manufacturer’s business strategy. Aspect definitely worth mentioning is that compared to the previous model this SUV should present itself with a few cm more thanks to the new STLA Large platform, which will make its debut precisely with the new Stelvio in Europe after the first ever was the Dodge Charger Daytona.

The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio of the rest will be the vehicle with which the Biscione carmaker will have as an important task to try to launch headlong to the conquest of the world with key markets such as China and the United States in its sights.