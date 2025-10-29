Alfa Romeo: Stellantis revises plans with a leaner lineup and a new strategy

News of Alfa Romeo’s lineup downsizing, arriving after the “disappointment” over the postponement of new Stelvio and Giulia generations, has inevitably cooled enthusiasm. Stellantis‘ premium brand will in fact have a leaner range than originally planned.

Alfa Romeo may drop 4.3-meter crossover, reducing future range to four models

According to the latest rumors, CEO Antonio Filosa has reportedly decided to rationalize the brand’s future plans, cutting less strategic projects to concentrate resources on models with higher economic returns. The goal is to optimize costs and focus on high-margin vehicles with greater international appeal, even at the cost of reducing variety in the offering.

The rumors, which remain awaiting official confirmation, speak of significant cuts compared to initial projects. After the cancellation of the E-segment SUV, recently confirmed by Alfa Romeo CEO Santo Ficili himself, designed primarily for the American market, other models in development have also reportedly been called into question. Among these, a 4.3-meter compact crossover, designed to position itself between Junior and Tonale and potentially destined for production in Pomigliano, on the STLA Small platform.

If these anticipations are confirmed, Alfa Romeo’s future range would be reduced to four models: Junior, the new Tonale, and the new Giulia and Stelvio. However, such a lean range risks leaving an important gap between Junior and Tonale, two models separated by over half a meter in length.

Further details are expected with the official presentation of Stellantis‘ new industrial plan, scheduled in the first months of next year. Only then will it be clear whether Alfa Romeo will focus on quality and exclusivity, sacrificing the variety that had characterized previous plans.