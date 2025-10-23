Alfa Romeo says goodbye to large cars: the big American SUV won’t happen

In recent years there had been repeated talk of Alfa Romeo’s possible return to the E-segment, with a large SUV destined to compete in the global market. The brand’s former CEO, Jean-Philippe Imparato, had even anticipated the project, known internally as E-Jet, which could have been produced in the United States to strengthen the brand’s presence overseas. The model, about five meters long, would have entered direct competition with rivals like the BMW X5, standing out for a bold and surprising style, as promised by Imparato himself. With the recent change at the top, however, the strategy has been revised.

Alfa Romeo says no to large cars: the E-Jet SUV will not happen

Santo Ficili, in an interview with Automotive News, clarified that Alfa Romeo’s future will not pass through large SUVs: “Large cars are not the brand’s territory.” A statement that definitively closes the doors to the E-Jet project and the rumors that wanted it as a sort of Ferrari Purosangue for the Biscione.

In light of this choice, the next generation Stelvio will most likely be the largest model in the range. Based on the STLA Large platform, the same planned for vehicles up to 5.12 meters, the new Stelvio will only partially exploit the maximum dimensions of the technical base. It will however be longer than the current version, which measures 4.68 meters, and will offer greater livability and technology, maintaining the sporting DNA that distinguishes the brand.

With the end of the E-Jet project, Alfa Romeo now focuses on the most strategic segments for the European market, namely those occupied by Junior, Tonale, Giulia and Stelvio. This rationalization will optimize sales, margins and cash flows, concentrating resources and development on the most profitable models before any future expansions.

Internal sources also indicate that a new compact crossover of about 4.3 meters could arrive with a markedly sporty character. More details should emerge with Stellantis‘ new industrial plan, which will be defined under the leadership of Antonio Filosa, new CEO of the automotive group.