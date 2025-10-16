Alfa Romeo: Stellantis’ massive U.S. investment might also include the Italian brand

In the coming years Alfa Romeo could return to the E-segment with a new high-end model, destined to represent the top of the range. The project, known internally as E-Jet, was first mentioned by former CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato and, according to the latest rumors, could be produced in the United States. The hypothesis was rekindled by the announcement of a mega investment of $13 billion by Stellantis, intended to strengthen the group’s industrial activities in the American market.

Alfa Romeo E-Jet flagship SUV may be built in Michigan as part of $13B Stellantis investment

The giant led by Antonio Filosa announced that the plan will lead to the creation of several new models at major U.S. plants, with the goal of increasing production capacity by 50% and creating thousands of new jobs. However, the statement does not specify which brands will benefit from the new lines, and here the question arises: could the mysterious E-segment SUV produced in Michigan be Alfa Romeo’s long-awaited E-Jet?

According to reports, a new large SUV will be built at the Warren (Michigan) plant, planned in both extended-range electric and traditional combustion versions. Rumors linking this project to the future Alfa Romeo model are becoming increasingly insistent, also because it was initially hypothesized that E-Jet production could be started at Jefferson North, Detroit. Now, however, Stellantis seems to have different plans for that factory.

The official document explicitly refers to the Dodge Durango, Jeep Grand Cherokee and Jeep Grand Wagoneer models, which will continue to be produced, but no new Chrysler variants or other SUVs of equal category are mentioned. For this reason, several industry analysts consider it plausible that the mysterious large SUV destined for Michigan could carry the Alfa Romeo brand, thus marking the Biscione’s return to the E-segment after an absence of over a decade.

If the hypotheses are confirmed, the E-Jet will represent a decisive step for the brand’s global relaunch, with a model designed specifically for the North American market and with the ambition to compete with premium SUVs from BMW, Audi and Mercedes.

The definitive answer will come with Stellantis‘ new industrial plan, which CEO Antonio Filosa will present in the middle of next year during Capital Markets Day. Only then will we know if the large electrified SUV to be born in the United States will truly be the new flagship signed Alfa Romeo.