Dodge Durango is getting a makeover by 2029, Stellantis delayed the relaunch

Dodge isn’t ready to hang up the Durango badge just yet. Despite whispers about discontinuation, Stellantis has now confirmed a 2029 Durango is in the works, ensuring the SUV’s legacy lives on. But that’s not the only surprise: Ram is also poised to enter the midsize truck war by 2028, signaling a bold pivot in the brand’s strategy.

The current Durango model will carry forward for several more model years, bridging the gap until its successor emerges. Meanwhile, the coming Ram midsize truck is expected to take aim squarely at established rivals like the Ford Ranger and Toyota Tacoma.

Though specifics remain scarce, it’s increasingly clear Stellantis is rethinking segment coverage across both SUV and truck portfolios. Ram’s foray into midsize territory had been teased before, but the latest timelines place launch firmly in 2028. The midsize Ram will most likely be built on a body-on-frame architecture to retain ruggedness, and could share some underpinnings with Jeep or Dodge siblings, especially given internal synergies.

The 2029 Durango, likely to be produced in Detroit alongside Jeep models, may shift its architecture or powertrain to stay competitive. Dodge’s current Durango shares a platform with Jeep Grand Cherokee, so future iterations might carry on that relationship with upgraded electrified or hybrid options.

Stellantis clearly wants to straddle two growth arenas: SUVs and pickups. The Durango name brings SUV heritage, while the midsize Ram truck offers access to hotspots of demand in North America and global markets. By reviving Durango in parallel with an expansion into trucks, Stellantis is hedging its bets, if one line falters, the other may carry weight.

The 2029 Durango must justify its reinvention, not just as “yet another SUV,” but as a standout. With late production, weak specs, or mismatched market fit, Stellantis could find itself stretched too thin. Stellantis is now playing a long game: keeping Durango alive through a transformation, while setting Ram loose into midsize pickup territory.