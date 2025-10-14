2026 Jeep Grand Wagoneer: same name, new tricks and a lot less price tag

Jeep apparently decided that having both Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer on the road was just too confusing and expensive. So for 2026, the plan is simple: drop the regular Wagoneer, lean harder on the Grand Wagoneer, and reposition it downward. That means a reset of the model hierarchy and a much lower starting price.

Back when the Grand Wagoneer began, its base version kicked off north of $87,000, with long-wheelbase, high-trim variants pushing over $114,000. Now Jeep wants to reclaim territory once occupied by the former Wagoneer line, base Grand Wagoneer 4×2 will start around $64,740, while even the long-wheelbase versions and 4×4 variants stay well under previous peaks.

Under the hood, the familiar 3.0-liter twin-turbo “Hurricane” inline-six sticks around, putting out roughly 420 HP and 468 lb-ft of torque. But here’s where things get spicy: Jeep is adding a range-extended (REEV) variant borrowed from the upcoming Ram 1500 REV architecture. That means a 92 kWh battery, a 3.6L V-6 generator feeding a 120 kW charging unit, and a target of over 500 miles of total range. The REEV layout is expected to crank out around 647 hp and 620 lb-ft, good enough for a sub-5-second 0–60 run.

Styling tweaks abound. The Grand Wagoneer gets a refreshed front face with a lighted grille and finally the Jeep badge prominently on the hood. No more anonymous “Wagoneer as sub-brand” gambit. Chrome is dialed back, trim goes darker, and more bold palettes and wheel choices arrive.

Inside, the layout won’t feel alien to current owners, though new color schemes and a larger heads-up display add some modern flair. Dropping the Wagoneer label entirely is more than semantics, it signals Jeep’s pivot. The high-end, “luxury off-road premium” gambit wasn’t scaling the mountain it thought it could. The auto brand is now rebalancing: fewer silos, simplified trim structure, and a clearer message.

The gamble’s not without risk. The REEV’s promise of 500+ miles relies heavily on how efficient the gas generator coupling is under real world conditions. Jeep hasn’t confirmed pricing or availability of the electrified variant yet, those are looming unknowns. And repositioning a flagship downward can erode prestige if not handled with precision.