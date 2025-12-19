Alfa Romeo: Stellantis CEO bets on the brand, an exciting future ahead

According to the latest rumors, Alfa Romeo could take on a central role in Stellantis’ future strategy, moving against the trend that may affect other brands within the group. The new CEO, Antonio Filosa, appears keen to further strengthen the brand. For now, these remain signals and impressions, as official confirmation will only come with the presentation of Stellantis’ new industrial plan, which will also define Alfa Romeo’s long-term direction.

The core idea would be to build a lineup that covers the most relevant premium segments, while avoiding unnecessary overlaps within the group. From this perspective, stepping away from the E segment would not represent a strategic retreat, but rather a deliberate move to leave room for Maserati, with which Alfa Romeo is expected to develop an increasingly close collaboration. Giulia and Stelvio would therefore remain the top models in the range, taking on the role of true flagships for the brand, although the possibility of adding a third model of similar size in the future cannot be ruled out.

At the same time, Alfa Romeo would focus on strengthening the lower end of its lineup, the area that delivers the highest sales volumes. Alongside Junior and Tonale, a third model could arrive, positioned between the two and defined by a sportier setup and an almost coupé-like profile. This approach would allow the brand to clearly differentiate the model within the range and appeal to a more dynamic audience.

Further surprises could also emerge, both through the Bottega Fuoriserie program, developed in synergy with Maserati, and within the core lineup itself. Reflecting the expectations surrounding the future of the Biscione, we are sharing a selection of renders by digital creator Dick van Stratum, who envisions the stylistic evolution of upcoming Alfa Romeo models. This creative exercise captures a widely shared desire among enthusiasts to see the brand regain a more prominent role in Stellantis’ global strategy.