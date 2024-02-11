Alfa Romeo starts the new year with a strong increase in sales in Germany

Alfa Romeo continues its strong upward trend into the new year, a momentum that has been building for months. The Italian brand, which managed to increase its registrations in Germany by 70% in 2023, has started 2024 with another significant rise. According to data collected by KBA, the Italian automaker sold 629 new vehicles in January 2024, an increase of 199 vehicles compared to January 2023.

Alfa Romeo sold more cars in January 2024 than in the same month last year

The entire Alfa Romeo model range, which includes the Stelvio and Tonale SUVs as well as the Giulia sports sedan, contributed to the month’s success. The Tonale SUV stood out, accounting for nearly half of the registrations, or 46%. In April 2024, the new Alfa Romeo Milano will expand the lineup, which will also be offered in a fully electric version, in addition to some hybrid versions.

“Starting with a significant increase in January in Germany makes me very confident for the rest of the year. 2024 will be very exciting for us anyway. A key moment will be the world premiere of the new Alfa Romeo Milano. This model represents an important step for our brand on the path to electrification and will open up new possibilities for our customers. My entire team is working hard to continue the upward trend,” stated Niccolò Biagioli, Managing Director of Premium Brands at Stellantis Germany.

A positive start to 2024 for Alfa Romeo, which seems to have begun in the best possible way. Stellantis intends to transform Alfa Romeo into its global premium brand with the debut of a new car every year, starting with the Milano SUV we’ll see in April, and continuing with new generations of Giulia and Stelvio and with a new flagship model set to debut in 2027.